BTS-featuring ‘Savage Love’ remix sweeps iTunes charts

October 8, 2020

 On top of the mega success of K-pop superstar BTS’ “Dynamite,” a song featuring the septet has also dominated iTunes charts around the world, the band’s agency said Thursday.

“Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) (BTS Remix),” the latest version of hit song “Savage Love” by U.S. pop singer Jason Derulo and New Zealand producer Jawsh 685, has topped iTunes Top Songs charts in 66 countries, according to Big Hit Entertainment. It also ranked No. 3 on the U.S. version of the chart on Wednesday.

The song also made a splash on music streaming platform Spotify. After debuting on the Global 50 chart at No. 37 on Friday, the song has remained on the list for five straight days.

“Savage Love” is one of the band’s latest collaborations with other musicians. The seven-member band lent its singing and rapping for the remix version of the song, which generated a viral dance challenge on the social media platform Tik Tok earlier this year.

The band earlier made history with megahit “Dynamite” by becoming the first Korean act to top the Billboard’s Hot 100.

This photo, released by Big Hit Entertainment, shows a teaser for global K-pop band BTS' new song "Dynamite." BTS will drop the "Tropical Remix" and "Poolside Remix" of the song at noon (Seoul time) on Aug. 28, 2020 on major streaming services. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment, shows the members of BTS posing for photos during an online media day event in Seoul on Sept. 2, 2020. The band's "Dynamite" topped Billboard's main Hot 100 singles chart in the United States on Aug. 31. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This photo, released by Big Hit Entertainment, shows a teaser for global K-pop band BTS’ new song “Dynamite.” BTS will drop the “Tropical Remix” and “Poolside Remix” of the song at noon (Seoul time) on Aug. 28, 2020 on major streaming services. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

