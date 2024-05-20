Boy group Riize to release first EP next month

Popular K-pop rookie Riize will release its first EP titled “Riizing” on June 17, SM Entertainment, its management company, said Monday.

The boy group also announced the plan when it unveiled the schedule for releasing a variety of promotional content, including teaser images and videos for the new album, via its official promotion page (www.riizeofficial.com).

The EP boasts a collection of eight tracks — “Boom Boom Bass,” “Siren,” “Impossible,” “9 Days,” “Honestly,” “One Kiss,” “Talk Saxy” and “Love 119.”

Riize is scheduled to end its ongoing fan concert tour of 10 global cities at the KSPO Dome in Seoul in September in celebration of its first debut anniversary.