Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Mickey 17′ set for global premiere in Korea next month
January 10, 2025
Internationally acclaimed Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s new film, “Mickey 17,” is set to premiere in South Korea next month, the film’s distributor said Friday.
The sci-fi fantasy will hit theaters Feb. 28 in South Korea, followed by a North American release on March 7, according to Warner Bros. Korea.
Starring Robert Pattinson and Steven Yeun, “Mickey 17″ is adapted from Edward Ashton’s novel “Mickey7,” which revolves around a cloned space explorer sent to an ice-covered planet.
It marks Bong’s first project since the Oscar-winning “Parasite” (2019).
Lead actor Pattinson is scheduled to visit South Korea on Jan. 20 for the first time as a movie star to promote his latest film.