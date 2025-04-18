- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
BOK chief to attend G20, IMF-WBG meetings in Washington
South Korea’s top central banker will attend meetings of the Group of 20 (G20) finance ministers and central bank chiefs, as well as the International Monetary Fund–World Bank Group (IMF-WBG) meetings, to be held in the United States, his office said Friday.
Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Rhee Chang-yong will depart for Washington on Saturday to attend the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting for talks on global economic and financial conditions, the international financial system and other key issues, according to the central bank.
During the IMF-WBG spring meetings, Rhee will join officials from international organizations and other institutions to review the global economic outlook and financial stability and to discuss major global policy challenges.
Rhee is scheduled to return home Tuesday, the BOK added.