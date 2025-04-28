BLACKPINK’s Rose nominated for 2 American Music Awards

BLACKPINK member Rose has secured two nominations for the upcoming American Music Awards (AMA) on the back of the global popularity of “APT.,” the organization’s website showed Thursday.

She is nominated for Collaboration of the Year with the song featuring pop star Bruno Mars, and for Favorite K-pop Artist, competing against Ateez, BTS’ Jimin and RM, and Stray Kids.

Rose has continued her long run on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 with “APT.,” which remains on the chart for a 26th consecutive week.

Released in October, the track debuted at No. 8 and gradually declined before rebounding to a peak of No. 3 earlier this year.

The AMA ceremony is slated for May 26 in Las Vegas.