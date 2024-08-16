BLACKPINK’s Lisa drops ‘New Woman’

Lisa of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK released her new solo single, “New Woman,” on Friday, the song’s distributor, Sony Music Entertainment Korea, said.

“New Woman” features Spanish pop star Rosalia, a Grammy Award winner, while global pop icons Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh lent their production skills to the new track.

The song marks Lisa’s first release in about two months since “Rockstar” in late June.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa (R) and Spanish pop star Rosalia are seen in this photo provided by Sony Music Entertainment Korea. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The previous single reached No. 8 on a global chart of the music streaming giant Spotify and No. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

The song also netted the rapper four nominations at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, one of the biggest music awards in the United States. The ceremony is slated for Sept. 10 in New York.

Beyond her music, Lisa continues to make waves globally.

She will grace the cover of the U.S. fashion magazine Elle for its September issue and co-headline the Global Citizen Festival in New York on Sept. 28.