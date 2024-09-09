BLACKPINK’s Jennie partners with Columbia Records for solo comeback in October

Leading girl group BLACKPINK’s Jennie will make a comeback as a solo artist in October after signing a partnership deal with Columbia Records, her agency announced Monday.

The K-pop star will release a new single next month, marking her first solo release since “You & Me” in October 2023, the agency, OA, which stands for Odd Atelier, said.

The move follows Jennie’s recent signing of the partnership deal with Columbia Records, a major U.S. label under Sony Music Entertainment, the agency added. The label is home to global pop stars such as Beyonce, Adele, and Harry Styles.

Jennie has been making waves in the international music scene.

Her 2023 collaboration “One Of The Girls” with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp has surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify and charted for 20 consecutive weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100.

The track earned Jennie a platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America, making her the first Korean female solo artist to achieve this feat.

In April, Jennie reached another milestone when the music video for her solo song “Solo” exceeded 1 billion views on YouTube, making her the first K-pop female solo artist to do so.