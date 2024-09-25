BLACKPINK’s ‘How You Like That’ choreography video surpasses 1.7 bln views

The dance performance video for “How You Like That,” a 2020 hit single by K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, has surpassed 1.7 billion views on YouTube.

The choreography video hit the milestone early Tuesday, about four years and two months after it was uploaded on the global video sharing service in July 2020, YG Entertainment, the group’s agency, said in a release.

It marks the most-viewed K-pop choreography video and the quartet’s fourth video with more than 1.7 billion views. The three others are “Ddu-du Ddu-du” (2.2 billion views), “Kill This Love” (2 billion views) and “Boombayah” (1.7 billion views).

The official music video for “How You Like That” has recently topped 1.3 billion YouTube views.

“How You Like That” is an empowering anthem that encourages listeners to rise above any challenge and reach for their dreams.

It achieved significant recognition, winning Song of The Summer at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards in the United States and topping YouTube’s Global Top Summer Song list that same year.

The song also reached 33rd and 20th on the Hot 100 main singles chart of the U.S. Billboard and the British Official Singles Chart Top 100, respectively.

BLACKPINK will make a full-group comeback and launch a new world tour next year.