- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BLACKPINK’s ‘How You Like That’ choreography video surpasses 1.7 bln views
The dance performance video for “How You Like That,” a 2020 hit single by K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, has surpassed 1.7 billion views on YouTube.
The choreography video hit the milestone early Tuesday, about four years and two months after it was uploaded on the global video sharing service in July 2020, YG Entertainment, the group’s agency, said in a release.
It marks the most-viewed K-pop choreography video and the quartet’s fourth video with more than 1.7 billion views. The three others are “Ddu-du Ddu-du” (2.2 billion views), “Kill This Love” (2 billion views) and “Boombayah” (1.7 billion views).
The official music video for “How You Like That” has recently topped 1.3 billion YouTube views.
“How You Like That” is an empowering anthem that encourages listeners to rise above any challenge and reach for their dreams.
It achieved significant recognition, winning Song of The Summer at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards in the United States and topping YouTube’s Global Top Summer Song list that same year.
The song also reached 33rd and 20th on the Hot 100 main singles chart of the U.S. Billboard and the British Official Singles Chart Top 100, respectively.
BLACKPINK will make a full-group comeback and launch a new world tour next year.