BLACKPINK becomes No. 2 global artist by YouTube subscribers

South Korean girl group BLACKPINK became the second most-subscribed musician on YouTube on Tuesday, its management agency said.

The official YouTube channel of BLACKPINK saw the number of its subscribers surpass 48.8 million, pushing down the American DJ Marshmello to No. 3, according to YG Entertainment.

The group’s popularity on the global video-sharing platform hiked after it dropped its hit song “How You Like That” in June, a pre-release for its upcoming album, titled “The Album.”

In July, it rose to fifth place in terms of YouTube subscribers among worldwide singers, and No. 1 for a female artist, outpacing Ariana Grande.

It beat Ed Sheeran and Eminem to grab the third-highest position thanks to the release of “Ice Cream,” featuring Selena Gomez, in late August.

This photo, provided by YG Entertainment, shows South Korean girl group BLACKPINK. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The group has gained 8 million new subscribers over the past three months, including 4.5 million after the release of “How You Like That” and 3.5 million following “Ice Cream,” according to YG Entertainment.