Bereaved family demands disclosure of records on ex-president’s response on fisheries official case

The bereaved family of a fisheries official killed by North Korea in 2020 vowed Friday to reveal what former President Moon Jae-in did during the six hours after their loved one was found adrift at sea until he was ultimately shot to death.

The family of the late official, Lee Dae-jun, has accused Moon of failing to do enough to save him after he was found by North Korea’s military in waters near the western sea border on Sept. 22, 2020, and concluding without enough evidence that he attempted to defect to the North.

Last week, the Coast Guard and the defense ministry announced that they have not found any circumstances backing the probe results from two years ago, reversing their previous stance and apologizing to the bereaved family.

The family has demanded access to classified presidential documents related to the death. But the Presidential Archives rejected a request by the family to disclose records on the case, citing a law governing information disclosure by the government.

“After many cries and efforts, the door of truth is opening little by little,” said Lee Rae-jin, the older brother of the late official, at a meeting with lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party.

“We have requested the disclosure of information to find out what happened in ‘those six hours of golden time’ and what the president was doing at the time … but again we were denied (access to) the presidential archives,” he said.

Lee Rae-jin (L), the elder brother of Dae-joon, a fisheries ministry official shot to death by North Korean soldiers in September 2020, speaks during a meeting with the ruling People Power Party (PPP) at the National Assembly in Seoul on June 24, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

According to the PPP task force on the case, the South Korean military learned around 3:30 p.m. that the official was captured alive by North Koreans, but he was shot to death about six hours later. The PPP has been criticizing the Moon government for doing little to save him.