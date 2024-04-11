Basic science institutes of S. Korea, Germany to strengthen cooperation

Basic science institutes of South Korea and Germany have agreed to expand their cooperation, Seoul’s science ministry said Thursday.

The Institute for Basic Science of South Korea and Max Planck Gesellschaft of Germany made the agreement in a forum held at Yonsei University in Seoul, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.

Under the agreement, the two sides will build a joint research center in Korea and expand academic exchanges between Seoul and Berlin.

The two institutes also signed two memorandums of understanding to facilitate joint research and create a collaboration platform on nanomedicine, the ministry said.