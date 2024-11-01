Babymonster showcases YG’s signature hip-hop swagger in 1st full-length album ‘Drip’

Rising girl group Babymonster made a powerful return to the music scene Friday with its first full-length album, “Drip.”

The release comes seven months after the K-pop septet’s official debut with its first EP, “Babymons7er.” This time, the group aims to make a lasting impression, drawing heavily from its label YG Entertainment’s signature hip-hop style.

“This album is overflowing with our unique charm, just like the title suggests,” member Rami said during a press event at the agency’s headquarters in western Seoul.

“We put in extra effort into the work since it is our first full-length album. Consisting of a variety of genres, the album will make it enjoyable to pick up and listen to each track.”

The band wanted to show how much it has grown for the past seven months in the album, she added.

Ruka, another group member, shared that Babymonster aimed to introduce a “new classic” within the YG brand. “I think this album shows not only our unique voices but also our distinct teenage vibe.”

When questioned about the core of YG’s trademark hip-hop style, Rora said: “As you saw in the music video (of the song ‘Drip,’) it’s about letting our individuality shine freely without strict rules. Our previous track ‘Sheesh’ had a heavier hip-hop feel, but this time, it’s more about having fun together.”

The album consists of nine tracks, including the two lead singles — “Drip” and “Click Clak.”

The first song is an upbeat dance track with EDM beats, perfect for intense stage performances. It has generated a lot of anticipation from fans as K-pop icon G-Dragon, the leader of BIGBANG from the same agency, contributed to the song’s composition.

Asa reflected on working with the star, saying, “When we first heard his demo, we tried our best to capture his style and that distinct YG swag.”

Ahyeon proudly introduced another lead track, “Click Clak,” as an intense, traditional hip-hop number where all seven members rap in English, displaying their versatility.

Other tracks include “Love, Maybe,” which showcases gentle guitar sounds and expressive vocals; “Really Like You,” with a 1990s hip-hop vibe; and the upbeat “Love In My Heart.” The prerelease single “Forever” rounds out the album.

Since its debut, Babymonster has earned attention for its polished live performances, highlighted by the use of handheld mics on stage, which is rare for K-pop idol groups.

Rami shared that the group plans to maintain this live-focused approach on stages for domestic TV music programs.

“We perform with handheld mics to showcase the appeal of live singing,” she said. “We practice regularly, and thanks to our training to build basic skills since our trainee years, we’re now able to deliver these live performances well.”

The group also recently joined the 15th anniversary concert for 2NE1, one of its senior acts from the same agency, where it delivered a powerful performance that received considerable praise.

“It was an amazing opportunity that taught us so much,” Rami said, describing it as “an honor and a growth experience.”

Rora said that while watching 2NE1 and BLACKPINK perform, she was struck by their aura and the way they used the stage.

“I felt their professionalism was inspiring,” she said. “We remind ourselves constantly to work hard to become juniors worthy of their legacy.”