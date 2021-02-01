All KBO spring training participants test negative for coronavirus

All participants in spring training for South Korean baseball have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, the league office announced Monday.

Spring training for the 10 Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) clubs began across the nation on Monday. And the league announced in the evening that 776 players, 255 coaches and managers, and 692 team officials — 1,723 in total — all tested negative.

Members of the Samsung Lions work out during spring training at Samsung Lions Ballpark in Gyeongsan, 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Feb. 1, 2021. (Yonhap)

The KBO mandated pre-camp testing for all players, coaches, trainers and front office staffers, plus all other individuals who will stay on site and come in close contact with team members. Only those with negative results are allowed to take part in spring training.