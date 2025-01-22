Airport structures posing risks in emergency landings to be adjusted following Jeju Air crash

The government on Wednesday announced a comprehensive plan to address potential risks associated with emergency landings at airports across the country following last month’s deadly Jeju Air accident.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said it will prioritize safety improvements at seven airports where hazardous structures near runways have been identified, including Muan International Airport, where the Jeju Air accident occurred on Dec. 29, claiming 179 lives.

An inspection found that adjustments to structures involving the localizer, directional guidance equipment for incoming aircraft, are needed at nine locations across seven airports, including Gimhae International Airport, Jeju International Airport and Muan International Airport.

Many experts have suggested the casualty count in the Jeju Air crash could have been much lower had a concrete structure supporting the localizer at the Muan airport not existed.

The ministry plans to evaluate options, such as placing the foundation structures for localizers underground, or replacing them with lightweight steel structures.

Each airport will adopt a solution that complies with relevant installation regulations and can be implemented quickly.

The government aims to simplify related regulations to complete the improvements by the first half of the year and no later than the end of the year.

Additionally, the ministry identified seven airports with runway safety areas shorter than the recommended 240 meters and will expand the zones.

In case there is insufficient space for such an extension, the ministry plans to introduce engineered material arresting systems (EMAS) to ensure adequate safety measures.

EMAS allows aircraft to sink into a lightweight material, which helps planes to rapidly decelerate when overrunning a runway.

Beyond facility upgrades, the ministry said it intends to revise airport facility safety standards and prepare an updated plan by the first half of this year.