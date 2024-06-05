ADOR warns of legal action against hateful comments targeting NewJeans

ADOR said Wednesday it will take legal action against malicious comments, groundless rumors and the spreading of false information against its girl group NewJeans.

“We have been monitoring community sites to identify malicious and insulting comments as well as other defamatory acts toward NewJeans by spreading false information,” the company said.

“We are preparing for civil and criminal lawsuits, and other legal actions. We want to make it clear that there will be no leniency or settlements in any case during this process,” it warned.

The company will track down anonymous postings as well, which it said have risen lately. “We will spare no effort in taking legal action against such postings on anonymous sites to protect the rights of the members of NewJeans,” it said.

The warning came amid a heated conflict between the company and its parent company, Hybe, which suspects ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin of plotting to split from the company and take NewJeans with it.

Last week, Min retained her position as a Seoul court granted an injunction she filed to prevent Hybe from exercising its voting rights against her in the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting.

On Friday, one day after the court’s ruling, Min held a press conference to seek a compromise in the protracted conflict with Hybe.