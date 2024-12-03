ADOR claims contract valid until 2029; NewJeans insists on termination

ADOR, the agency behind K-pop girl group NewJeans, said Friday that the group’s contract remains valid until July 31, 2029, a day after the group announced a decision to leave over a dispute between the label and its creator.

ADOR, a sub-label of Hybe, said it will continue fulfilling its responsibilities as the management agency for NewJeans, ensuring the group’s music career. This includes plans for a fan meet-and-greet event in March, the release of a new album for mid-2025 and a world tour in the second half.

It also said that it is in the process of finding new producers for NewJeans to keep the group’s artistic identity and ensure its future success.

On Thursday, the five-member act held an unexpected press conference and declared they would seek to terminate their contracts with ADOR, citing alleged contract breaches. At the heart of the dispute are accusations of bullying and the group’s feelings of being sidelined within the larger Hybe family.

NewJeans had earlier warned that they would leave the agency if Min Hee-jin, a former ADOR CEO and the main creator of the band, is not reinstated as the label’s CEO.

ADOR countered these claims, saying many of the issues raised by the group are not directly related to the agency and it has not violated the terms of the contract.

“We have diligently fulfilled important aspects of the contract,” it said, referring to efforts in arranging and supporting the group’s music activities and compensations.

Regarding reinstating Min, ADOR made clear that the contract does not require a specific person to serve as CEO, indicating it is not a contractual violation.

The tension between ADOR and NewJeans began in April when Hybe launched an internal investigation into Min, accusing her of attempting to spilt ADOR and NewJeans from the parent company. Min has denied these allegations.

The situation intensified when Hybe dismissed her as CEO in August, prompting the group to advocate for her reinstatement. Earlier this month, Min quit as a member of ADOR’s board of directors and left ADOR.

K-pop girl group NewJeans is shown in this photo provided by ADOR. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

On Friday afternoon, NewJeans’ members reaffirmed their decision to leave ADOR, citing the agency’s alleged violations of contract terms. The group also said ADOR had failed to respond promptly to a formal notice sent two weeks ago requesting the resolution of the issues they had raised.

“The five of us hereby notify ADOR of the termination of our contracts, as the agency has violated the contract terms and failed to address the issues within the given period,” the group said in a statement.

“We have signed the contract termination document, which was delivered to ADOR’s office on Nov. 29, 2024, and is effective immediately. As of the date, the contract is null and void.”

The group added there is no need to file a court injunction for the termination to take legal effect, asserting that they are now free from their contractual obligations.

They stressed the termination was a result of ADOR’s contractual violations, and therefore, they are not liable to pay any penalty for breach of contract.