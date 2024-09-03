- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Actress Han So-hee’s mother arrested for running 12 illegal gambling houses
Actress Han So-hee’s mother has been arrested on charges of operating 12 illegal gambling houses, officials said Tuesday.
Han’s mother, known by her surname Shin, is suspected of setting up and running illegitimate gambling websites across 12 PC cafes in Wonju, some 90 kilometers southeast of Seoul, from late 2022 to late last year, according to police officials.
Shin opened the PC cafes under another person’s name and ran them as illegal gambling houses herself using gambling websites, according to the police.
A police investigation is currently under way to determine the extent of the illegal proceeds Shin pocketed from the establishments.
Han’s management agency responded that it’s “an extremely personal matter committed by her mother,” adding that the actress is feeling “indescribably miserable” over the news.
The agency said the case has nothing to do with Han, but she feels sorry for the discomfort caused by the news related to her personal life.