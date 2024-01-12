‘A Killer Paradox’ tops Netflix’s non-English TV chart

The Korean original series “A Killer Paradox” rose to No. 1 on Netflix’s weekly chart for non-English TV series, the global streaming service said Wednesday.

The crime thriller garnered 5.5 million total views during the Feb. 12-18 period.

Adapted from Kkomabi’s Naver webtoon, the eight-episode drama follows the student-turned-vigilante Lee Tang (Choi Woo-shik), the relentless detective Jang Nan-gam (Son Suk-ku of “My Liberation Notes”) and the mysterious ex-detective-turned-killer Song Chon (Lee Hee-joon of “Badland Hunters”). Jang and Song are both on Lee’s trail for different reasons.