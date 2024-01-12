Home   >   Entertainment   >   ‘A Killer Paradox’ tops Netflix’s non-English TV chart

February 21, 2024

The Korean original series “A Killer Paradox” rose to No. 1 on Netflix’s weekly chart for non-English TV series, the global streaming service said Wednesday.

The crime thriller garnered 5.5 million total views during the Feb. 12-18 period.

Adapted from Kkomabi’s Naver webtoon, the eight-episode drama follows the student-turned-vigilante Lee Tang (Choi Woo-shik), the relentless detective Jang Nan-gam (Son Suk-ku of “My Liberation Notes”) and the mysterious ex-detective-turned-killer Song Chon (Lee Hee-joon of “Badland Hunters”). Jang and Song are both on Lee’s trail for different reasons.

Posters of "A Killer Paradox" are shown in this image provided by Netflix. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
