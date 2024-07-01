9 dead, 4 injured as car plows into pedestrians in central Seoul

At least nine people were killed and four others were injured when a car crashed into pedestrians in downtown Seoul on Monday night, police said.

Of the nine fatalities, six died at the scene, while three were transported to a hospital in cardiac arrest and later pronounced dead. Among the four injured, three remained in critical condition, according to the authorities.

The accident took place at an intersection near Seoul City Hall at around 9:27 p.m, police said.

A vehicle driven by a 68-year-old man plowed into pedestrians waiting at a traffic signal.

Police said the vehicle was driving in the wrong direction, colliding with two vehicles before hitting people.

The driver was apprehended at the scene and transported to a hospital. He is said to claim that the car suddenly accelerated and has no history of drunk driving.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.

President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed officials to make upmost efforts to rescue victims and treat them.

Yoon made the emergency order to Interior Minister Lee Sang-min and the head of the fire authorities, according to presidential spokesperson Kim Soo-kyung.