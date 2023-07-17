49 dead or missing in downpours after 4 more bodies recovered from underground road

Four more bodies have been recovered from a flooded underground road in central South Korea, bringing the number of people dead or missing in recent downpours to 49, officials said Monday.

The Osong underground roadway in the central city of Cheongju was flooded Saturday when a nearby river overflowed after an embankment was brought down by rising water levels due to heavy rain.

Four more bodies were recovered overnight, including the driver of a submerged bus, bringing the death toll to 13. Five people were previously found dead in the bus.

Through a search operation, fire authorities found 16 vehicles waterlogged in the underpass, one more than what they had previously said.

Rescuers continued to search for one more person reported missing but were having difficulties due to water mixed with mud at waist height, clogging the central underpass area.

A search operation is under way on July 16, 2023, in a flooded underground tunnel in the central town of Osong. (Yonhap)

Nationwide, 40 people, including 19 in the southeastern province of North Gyeongsang, have been reported to have been killed in the aftermath of the heavy rains that have pounded the country since last week as of 6 p.m., according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.

Nine people remain missing, including eight in North Gyeongsang Province, while 34 people have been reportedly injured.

Casualties could rise as rescuers continue an operation to drain and search the flooded underpass, where more than 17 vehicles are believed to be submerged.

Across the country, 10,765 people evacuated their homes due to rain damage, according to the office.

Downpours have also damaged 789 public facilities and 352 other private properties, mostly located in the southern part of the country.

A total of 4,348 people from 2,473 households across the nation have not been able to return to their homes due to temporary evacuation.

According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, more than 500 millimeters of rain have pounded central and lower regions since July 9, including 626 mm in Gongju, South Chungcheong Province, 614 mm in the nearby county of Cheongyang, 580 mm in the central city of Sejong and 522 mm in Mungyeong, North Gyeongsang Province.

Heavy rain warnings were in place for the Chungcheong provinces, southern regions and Jeju Island as of Monday morning, and the weather agency said the Jeolla provinces and nearby areas may experience further rain of up to 40 mm per hour.

Through Tuesday, up to 200 mm of rain has been forecast for Chungcheong and southern regions, and between 10 mm to 100 mm for the rest of the country.