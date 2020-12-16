(2nd LD) Moon approves ministry’s decision on punishing top prosecutor: Cheong Wa Dae

President Moon Jae-in has approved the justice ministry’s decision to suspend South Korea’s top prosecutor from duty for two months, Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday.

The measure against Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl over multiple charges of ethical and legal misdeeds came after the ministry’s disciplinary committee voted to punish him in a marathon session that ended early Wednesday morning.

President Moon approved the decision at 6:30 p.m. after Choo visited his office at 5 p.m. for a related briefing to the president, according to Chung Man-ho, senior presidential secretary for public communication. The measure immediately went into effect.

This file photo from June 22, 2020, shows President Moon Jae-in (C), Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae (L) and Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl. (Yonhap)

Moon was said to have said that he “thinks highly of the decision” and will consider whether to accept it. He also said the ongoing initiative to reform power institutions, such as launching a new anti-corruption investigative unit, would have been “impossible” if not for Choo’s drive.