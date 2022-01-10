Court OKs Edison’s acquisition of SsangYong

SsangYong was placed under court receivership in April last year for the second time after undergoing the same process a decade earlier. Its Indian parent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. failed to attract an investor due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its worsening financial status.

Under the final agreement, Edison has agreed to acquire SsangYong for 304.8 billion won (US$254 million), and the acquisition money will all be spent to repay some of the carmaker’s debt to financial institutions, the two companies said in separate statements.