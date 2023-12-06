Zion.T crafts new LP through personal experiences, introspection

R&B singer-songwriter and producer Zion.T returned Wednesday with his third studio album, “Zip,” offering a collection of relatable narratives woven from personal experiences and insightful observations.

“Zip” is due out at 6 p.m., to become the singer’s first studio album in almost seven years since “OO” in February 2017.

“I like to tell my personal stories,” Zion.T said during a group media interview held at a music studio in Seoul on Tuesday to mark the album’s release. “So, I worked on it constantly thinking which of my personal experiences would resonate well with listeners. It took long to find a topic that would truly connect with them.”

Musically, the album traverses a diverse landscape, encompassing R&B, jazz, soft pop, ballad and dance music elements.

Zion.T described it as an “album like a compressed file that brings together the sharp points of my career,” meaning it encapsulates the essence of his musical journey. The title also indicates “Jip,” a Korean word for “house,” according to him.

“I created the name because I wanted to make an album that could blend in with the space where people listen to it and live in,” he said.

Since his debut in 2011 with the single “Click Me,” Zion.T has left his mark on the K-pop scene with hits like “Yanghwa BRDG,” “No Make Up,” “Eat” and “Snow.”

Beyond his role as a vocalist, he has solidified his position as a producer, contributing to chart-topping songs, such as “Credit,” “Tomorrow” and “Sokodomo,” through his appearance on Mnet’s hip-hop competition show “Show Me the Money” as a producer.

Reflecting on his long hiatus as an artist, Zion.T revealed: “I’ve been quite busy, even though it didn’t look like it. However, as an artist, I haven’t been able to tell my story for a long time. That’s why I felt it was time to put my works together and release them.”

He spent a significant portion of time out of the public eye creating his own musical crew and production team in a desperate effort to survive in the fiercely competitive music industry. COVID-19 also was a factor behind his restricted activities, according to him.

The album’s lead track, “Unlove,” explores the concept of resetting relationships, drawing inspiration from the act of removing a song from a playlist.

“There is a prevalent phenomenon among young SNS enthusiasts called ‘reset syndrome.’ It’s characterized by a tendency to shrug off personal responsibility for emotions and relationships,” he explained.

Including the lead track, the album comprises 10 songs, each offering his unique perspective on everyday life.

While his earlier works catered to genre-specific listeners, particularly fans of black music, his subsequent releases like “Yanghwa BRDG” have inclined toward softer, more accessible songs that resonate with a broader public.

Zion.T, however, clarified that there was not a drastic change in his music.

“I think my old music had a definite color. But fundamentally, the music hasn’t changed. When you just listen to the music, it’s all raw and rough.”

He expressed a desire to create more sophisticated and elegant music in the future and approach music with the mindset of a photojournalist who captures moments of life.

Asked if he feels burdened to live up to his prior hits, the 34-year-old seasoned artist said: “I’m so lucky that people don’t rely on charts performance any more these days. So I think it’s a success if I just get famous in a specific category, so I think this album with a variety of genres has a chance.”

Beyond his musical endeavors, Zion.T has ventured into the role of a producer, founding Standard Friends last year.

The creative company aims to present intriguing works by various artists, including musicians, he said on Instagram at that time.

He said he aspires to become a person “who can well manage other solo artists and grow together with them,” using his know-how from more than a decade’s worth of experience as a solo artist.

“I also want to work as an artist for a long time without getting rusty,” he added.