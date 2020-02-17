Home   >   More   >   Hot Links   >   Zico’s ‘Any Song’ rules S. Korean music charts backed by viral cover dance videos

Zico’s ‘Any Song’ rules S. Korean music charts backed by viral cover dance videos

February 17, 2020
(서울=연합뉴스) 가수 지코가 포즈를 취하고 있다.

(서울=연합뉴스) 가수 지코가 포즈를 취하고 있다.

Zico, a rapper and music producer, became the latest K-pop sensation as his latest hip-hop number, “Any Song,” topped weekly domestic music charts for the fourth week in a row.

The hypnotic song topped the Gaon weekly digital chart, operated by the Korea Music Content Association, for the week of Feb. 2-8, securing its fourth week atop the chart.

Since its release on January, “Any Song” has stayed on top of daily digital song charts of major online music streaming services, including Genie Music, Naver Music and Melon, almost every day. The move is unusual as K-pop music charts are often monopolized by idol groups.

The song that the singer himself participated in composing and writing the lyrics for is characterized by its bouncy digital tunes and airy lyrics, going seamlessly back and forth between the artist’s trendy rapping and singing voices.

The song also ranked ninth on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart for the week of Feb. 15, its fourth consecutive week on the chart, expanding its home success to outside of the country.

