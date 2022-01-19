Yoon’s wife seeks injunction to stop 2nd MBC broadcast on her phone calls

A screen mounted outside the headquarters of MBC TV in Seoul on Jan. 16, 2022, shows the airing of recordings of phone calls between Kim Keon-hee, the wife of People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol, and a reporter. (Yonhap)

In her second injunction application filed with the Seoul Western District Court, Kim said MBC has failed to respect her repeated requests to secure her right of reply regarding its Sunday broadcast, according to the PPP election committee.