- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Yoon’s approval rating rises to 41.5 pct: poll
President Yoon Suk-yeol’s approval rating climbed to 41.5 percent, a poll showed Thursday, breaking through the 40 percent threshold for the first time in five months.
Positive assessment of Yoon’s performance jumped 9.1 percentage points from the previous survey conducted from Nov. 21-22, while negative assessment fell 9.7 percentage points to 56.7 percent in the same period.
The poll was conducted on 1,000 people aged 18 or older nationwide between Monday and Tuesday this week by pollster Gongjung.
It marked the first time in five months that Yoon’s approval rating exceeded 40 percent. Yoon’s approval rating came in at 42.7 percent in the Gongjung poll conducted from July 4-5.
Yoon’s approval rating rose in all age groups and in all regions with the exception of the southeastern areas like Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province, according to the pollster.
Seo Yo-han, head of Gongjung, attributed the steady rise to Yoon’s stern handling of a nationwide walkout of truckers.
“The main cause seems to be dealing with the truckers’ walkout in accordance with law and principle,” Seo said. “Increased approval ratings in the Chungcheong region and those in their 20s and 60s drove the approval rating higher.”
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.