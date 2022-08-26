Yoon vows to continue push for deregulation

President Yoon Suk-yeol (R) watches a robot demonstration at the office of Ajinextek Co. in Daegu, 237 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Aug. 26, 2022. (Yonhap)

“An important role of the government is to remove the systems and elements that are in the way so that the private sector can more freely invest and run. At the center of that is regulatory innovation,” he said after watching a robot demonstration at the office of Ajinextek Co.