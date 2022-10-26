Yoon voices regret over opposition’s boycott of budget speech

President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks to reporters after arriving at the presidential office in Seoul on Oct. 26, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

“From now on, it’s possible members of the National Assembly will every now and then not attend a president’s budget speech depending on the political situation, and wouldn’t that ultimately further weaken the people’s confidence not only in grand unity but also in the National Assembly?” he added.