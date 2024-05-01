Yoon to restore senior secretary for civil affairs as part of office reorganization: sources

President Yoon Suk Yeol will revive the office of senior secretary for civil affairs as part of personnel replacements following his party’s crushing defeat in the April 10 parliamentary elections, sources said Wednesday.

The reorganization comes as Yoon marks his second year in office next week, with a focus on revising the position that was earlier abolished after accusations of secret probes into political opponents and civilians.

In late April, Yoon named five-term ruling party lawmaker Chung Jin-suk as his new chief of staff and a former lawmaker as his new senior political secretary, marking the first personnel replacements since the election defeat. Yoon personally announced the nominations at the presidential office, the first time he made a personnel announcement to the press since taking office in May 2022.

During a meeting with opposition leader Lee Jae-myung earlier this week, Yoon hinted at reinstating the role, citing insufficient feedback on public reception of his policies.

Among the candidates considered are reportedly Kim Joo-hyun, a former vice justice minister, and Park Chan-ho, a former chief prosecutor of the Gwangju District Prosecutors Office.

The reorganization effort also includes maintaining the position of senior presidential secretary for civil society, which was previously considered for abolition.

Sung Tae-yoon, director of national policy at the presidential office, and Lee Do-woon, senior presidential secretary for public relations, are most likely to remain in office.

The next candidate for the prime minister is most likely to be announced after the presidential office completes its reorganization. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo previously offered to resign following the election result.