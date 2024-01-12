Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Yoon taps ex-chief of Seoul High Prosecutors Office as new justice minister
January 22, 2024
President Yoon Suk Yeol has tapped a former chief of the Seoul High Prosecutors Office to become the new justice minister, sources said Monday.
The nomination of Park Sung-jae came about a month after former Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon left the position to become the interim head of the ruling People Power Party in the run-up to the upcoming general elections in April.
Park graduated from Korea University with a bachelor’s degree in law, and has served in several key positions within the prosecution, including top positions at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office and the Seoul High Prosecutors Office.