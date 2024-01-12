Yoon taps ex-chief of Seoul High Prosecutors Office as new justice minister

Geum Yi
January 22, 2024

President Yoon Suk Yeol has tapped a former chief of the Seoul High Prosecutors Office to become the new justice minister, sources said Monday.

The nomination of Park Sung-jae came about a month after former Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon left the position to become the interim head of the ruling People Power Party in the run-up to the upcoming general elections in April.

Park graduated from Korea University with a bachelor’s degree in law, and has served in several key positions within the prosecution, including top positions at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office and the Seoul High Prosecutors Office.

Park Sung-jae, a former head of the Seoul High Prosecutors Office (Yonhap)
