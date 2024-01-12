Yoon taps ex-chief of Seoul High Prosecutors Office as new justice minister

President Yoon Suk Yeol has tapped a former chief of the Seoul High Prosecutors Office to become the new justice minister, sources said Monday.

The nomination of Park Sung-jae came about a month after former Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon left the position to become the interim head of the ruling People Power Party in the run-up to the upcoming general elections in April.

Park graduated from Korea University with a bachelor’s degree in law, and has served in several key positions within the prosecution, including top positions at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office and the Seoul High Prosecutors Office.