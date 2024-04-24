- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Yoon says N. Korea must not dare challenge S. Korea
President Yoon Suk Yeol called on the military Wednesday to maintain a firm readiness posture so North Korea does not dare challenge South Korea, according to his office.
Yoon made the remark during a meeting with Gen. Kang Ho-pil, the new vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, following a ceremony to mark the general’s promotion and appointment.
“The president stressed that they maintain a firm readiness posture so that North Korea does not dare challenge us at a time when the security situation is more serious than ever,” the presidential office said.
During the ceremony, Yoon presented Kang with a ribbon engraved with his position, rank and name and tied it to his “samjeonggeom” sword, which military officers receive upon being promoted to a brigadier general and signify national defense, unification and prosperity.