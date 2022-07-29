- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Yoon receives credentials of new U.S. ambassador to Seoul
President Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday received the credentials of the newly appointed U.S. ambassador to Seoul and foreign envoys from three other countries, officials said.
U.S. Ambassador Philip Goldberg, Mongolian Ambassador Erdenetsogt Sarantogos, Ethiopian Ambassador Dessie Dalkie Dukamo and Chilean Ambassador Mathias Francke presented their credentials to Yoon during a ceremony at his office in central Seoul.
Goldberg has vowed to make efforts to strengthen the alliance between Seoul and Washington after arriving here earlier this month.
President Yoon Suk-yeol receives the credentials of new U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg during a ceremony at the presidential office in central Seoul on July 29, 2022. (Yonhap)