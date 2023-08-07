- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Yoon orders operation of emergency response team for jamboree contingency plan
President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday ordered the operation of an emergency response team to carry out a contingency plan for the 25th World Scout Jamboree, where participants’ early departure from the campsite is planned the following day due to a looming typhoon, his office said.
Yoon ordered Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to oversee the team aimed at helping the transportation of participants set to leave the campsite in the Saemangeum reclaimed land in southwestern South Korea on Tuesday morning, according to presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye.
The emergency team also plans to help provide accommodations and alternative programs in the capital area and elsewhere.
Earlier Monday, the World Organization of the Scout Movement (WOSM) said early departure from Saemangeum will be planned due to inclement weather, citing a notice from the South Korean government.
South Korea is forecast to come under Typhoon Khanun’s direct influence from Thursday morning, according to the state weather agency.