Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
President Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday expressed condolences over the passing of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, saying, “Her kind heart and good deed will remain in our memories.”
“Deepest condolences to the people of the United Kingdom for the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She had a strong belief in the cause of human freedom and left great legacies of dignity,” Yoon said in a message posted in English on Twitter.
“When the dark times of the World War ended and the doors to a new era opened, she gave consolation and comfort to people around the world as a defender of freedom.”
Political circles joined Yoon in paying tribute to the British leader.
National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo sent a letter of condolences to his British parliamentary counterparts, highlighting her visit to Hahoe Village in the city of Andong, southeastern South Korea, in 1999.
The British queen, who visited the country at the invitation of then President Kim Dae-jung, celebrated her 73rd birthday with villagers who prepared a party with a traditional Korean meal.
The mayor of Andong, Kwon Gi-chang, expressed condolences over her death, saying the people of Andong will forever cherish their memories of her. City officials plan to arrange a venue where residents and tourists can pay their respects.
Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 after reigning for 70 years. She was Britain’s longest-serving monarch.