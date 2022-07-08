- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Yoon offers condolences over death of former Japanese PM Abe
President Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday expressed condolences over the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot by a gunman during a campaign event.
“I express condolences and consolation to the bereaved family and the Japanese people over the death of the longest-serving prime minister in Japan’s constitutional history who was a respected politician,” Yoon said in a message to Abe’s wife Akie Abe.
Abe was pronounced dead in the afternoon, hours after he was shot while making a campaign speech on a street in Nara, western Japan.
Yoon condemned the shooting as an “unpardonable act of crime” and expressed deep sorrow and shock, according to the presidential office.
The foreign ministry also voiced grief and delivered condolences to Abe’s bereaved family and the Japanese people.
“Our government strongly condemns the shooting as a violent criminal act that is unacceptable in any case,” ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a statement.
This photo, taken July 8, 2022, shows President Yoon Suk-yeol. (Yonhap)