- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Yoon meets with delegations from Indonesia, Central African Republic
President Yoon Suk-yeol met Wednesday with delegations from Indonesia, the Central African Republic and other nations who were in Seoul to attend his inauguration ceremony the previous day.
In a meeting with former Indonesian President Megawati Sukarnoputri, Yoon discussed the two countries’ shared experiences in achieving democratization and economic development, saying he hopes for Indonesia’s continued support for South Korea as this year’s chair of the Group of 20.
Megawati handed Yoon a congratulatory letter from Indonesian President Joko Widodo, saying he had also invited Yoon to visit Indonesia.
The president later met with Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera, saying he welcomed the first visit by the African nation’s president to South Korea in 20 years.
Touadera said he was impressed by Tuesday’s inauguration ceremony and honored to attend.
Yoon also held separate meetings with delegations from Canada and Saudi Arabia, and then Qatar, Nigeria, Ecuador and Mongolia as a group.
Separately, he met with a parliamentary delegation from Japan.
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (L) receives a letter from former Indonesian President Megawati Sukarnoputri (2nd from R), also leader of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, during their meeting at the presidential office in Seoul’s Yongsan Ward on May 11, 2022. (Yonhap)