Yoon meets doctors, asks them to engage in dialogue with gov’t

President Yoon Suk Yeol called on doctors Monday to trust the government and engage in dialogue as thousands of junior doctors remained off the job to protest the government’s medical reform plans.

Yoon issued the call during a meeting with doctors at Asan Medical Center in eastern Seoul on what was his first visit to a hospital since the walkout began last month in response to the government’s plan to increase medical school admissions by 2,000 starting next year.

“I ask you to stop holding on to your position that you cannot engage in dialogue unless we adjust the increase in the enrollment quota and persuade your juniors with a view to the future,” Yoon said, stressing the need to address the shortage of doctors in an increasingly aging society, according to his spokesperson, Kim Soo-kyung.

“In order to complete the medical reform, doctors and nurses who know the field best need to give their opinions on what is lacking and what needs to be improved,” he said. “Please trust the government and come forward for dialogue.”

The government has argued a higher medical school enrollment quota is necessary to supply more physicians to rural areas and essential fields, such as pediatrics and emergency departments.

Doctors, however, have countered the quota hikes will undermine the quality of medical education and result in higher medical costs for patients. They have said the government should first improve compensation for underpaid specialists and enhance legal protection against excessive medical malpractice lawsuits.

Yoon thanked the doctors in attendance for remaining on the job and continuing to treat patients during the ongoing walkout.

He also visited the center’s children’s hospital and met with young patients.