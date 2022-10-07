Yoon meets Applied Materials chief, hails company’s investment in S. Korea

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (L) shakes hands with Gary Dickerson, president and CEO of Applied Materials Inc., the world’s largest supplier of chip-producing machinery, during their meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Oct. 7, 2022, in this photo provided by the office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“The investment by AMAT, which occupies a very important place in South Korea’s semiconductor industry supply chain, will contribute greatly to strengthening the economic, industrial and technological alliance between South Korea and the United States,” he said during the meeting at the presidential office, according to deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung.