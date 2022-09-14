- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Yoon may meet party leaders after 3-nation trip: official
A meeting between President Yoon Suk-yeol and the leaders of the ruling and main opposition parties may take place after his upcoming visit to Britain, the United States and Canada, a presidential official said Wednesday.
“There is a need to consider President Yoon meeting the respective leaders and floor leaders of the parties following his overseas visit,” Lee Jin-bok, the senior presidential secretary for political affairs, told reporters following a meeting with the new interim leader of the ruling People Power Party.
Lee’s remarks are seen as turning down main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung’s continued request to hold a one-on-one meeting with the president.
Yoon and Lee both ran in March’s presidential election, with Yoon beating Lee by a razor-thin margin.
Yoon is scheduled to depart for Britain next week to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on a trip that will also take him to New York for the U.N. General Assembly and Canada.
People Power Party Emergency Committee Chairman Chung Jin-suk (R) holds a meeting with Lee Jin-bok, the senior presidential secretary for political affairs, at the National Assembly on Sept. 14, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)