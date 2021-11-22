Yoon, Lee neck and neck in presidential race: survey

This composite photo shows Lee Jae-myung (L), the presidential nominee of the ruling Democratic Party, and Yoon Seok-youl, the nominee of the main opposition People Power Party. (Yonhap)

Sim Sang-jeung, the candidate of the progressive Justice Party, earned 4.5 percent, followed by Ahn Cheol-soo, the candidate of the minor opposition People’s Party, with 4 percent and former Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon with 1.1 percent.