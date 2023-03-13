Yoon instructs gov’t to find new cooperation projects for S. Korea, Japan

President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the government Monday to look for new projects to help South Korea and Japan increase cooperation and build a future-oriented relationship, his spokesperson said.

Yoon’s instruction came days before he heads to Japan on Thursday to meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the wake of Seoul’s decision to compensate Korean victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor on its own without Japanese firms’ contributions.

“President Yoon asked that each ministry of the government find and pursue cooperation projects in each area for a future-oriented relationship between South Korea and Japan,” presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon told reporters of Yoon’s meeting with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo earlier in the day.

“Prime Minister Han reported that he will find and give shape to exchange and cooperation projects in each area to help the development of a new relationship between South Korea and Japan,” he said.

National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han plans to hold a press briefing on Tuesday on the details of Yoon’s planned summit with Kishida, Lee said.