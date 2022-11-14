- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Yoon, Indonesian president discuss cooperation in high-tech, clean energy sectors
President Yoon Suk-yeol met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday and discussed potential areas of cooperation between the two economies, his office said.
The two leaders met one-on-one before attending a South Korea-Indonesia business roundtable ahead of Tuesday’s Group of 20 summit in Bali.
“The two leaders assessed that follow-up cooperation between the two countries has been proceeding actively in many different fields, including in high-tech industries like electric vehicles and batteries, infrastructure, and defense, since their summit in late July,” the presidential office said in a press release.
“President Yoon stressed that the two countries should strengthen supply chain links based on their mutually complementary industrial structures, and advance their economic networks,” it added, noting Yoon described South Korea as the optimal partner for Indonesia’s “Making Indonesia 4.0″ strategy aimed at promoting the manufacturing industry through the use of its rich natural resources.
Yoon further proposed the two countries advance their cooperation in digital transitions and clean energy, stressing that the two sides need to use their respective strengths to work closely together.
The two leaders agreed to cooperate closely to further develop bilateral relations on the occasion of next year’s 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.