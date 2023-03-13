Don't Miss
Yoon congratulates China’s Xi on reelection
March 13, 2023
President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Chinese President Xi Jinping for his election for a third term, an informed official said.
Details of the message are expected to be disclosed by China in accordance with diplomatic protocol, the official told Yonhap News Agency on the condition of anonymity.
On Friday, Xi was reelected president for another five-year term by the National People’s Congress, becoming the longest-serving head of state of China.