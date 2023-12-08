- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Yoon appoints new Supreme Court chief justice
President Yoon Suk Yeol appointed the new head of the Supreme Court on Friday, ending more than two months of a leadership vacuum in the country’s top court.
Yoon presented Cho Hee-dae, a former Supreme Court justice, with a letter of appointment in a ceremony at the presidential office in Seoul, hours after the National Assembly approved Cho’s nomination.
The motion to approve Cho’s nomination passed the Assembly in a 264-18 vote with ten abstentions.
Cho was widely expected to smoothly pass the vote, as a parliamentary confirmation hearing report concluded the nominee was fit for the job, given Cho had barely any irregularities and shared a clear vision on judiciary reform.
The country’s top court had suffered a leadership vacuum for the past 74 days, since the former chief justice, Kim Meong-su, finished his tenure on Sept. 24, and the opposition-controlled Assembly rejected the appointment of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s first nominee, Lee Gyun-ryong.