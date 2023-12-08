Geum Yi
Home   >   News   >   Korea   >   Yoon appoints new Supreme Court chief justice

Yoon appoints new Supreme Court chief justice

December 8, 2023

President Yoon Suk Yeol appointed the new head of the Supreme Court on Friday, ending more than two months of a leadership vacuum in the country’s top court.

Yoon presented Cho Hee-dae, a former Supreme Court justice, with a letter of appointment in a ceremony at the presidential office in Seoul, hours after the National Assembly approved Cho’s nomination.

This photo shows President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) shaking hands with Cho Hee-dae at the presidential office in Seoul on Dec. 8, 2023, during a ceremony to present him with a letter of appointment as the new Supreme Court chief justice. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)
This photo shows President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) shaking hands with Cho Hee-dae at the presidential office in Seoul on Dec. 8, 2023, during a ceremony to present him with a letter of appointment as the new Supreme Court chief justice. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

The motion to approve Cho’s nomination passed the Assembly in a 264-18 vote with ten abstentions.

Cho was widely expected to smoothly pass the vote, as a parliamentary confirmation hearing report concluded the nominee was fit for the job, given Cho had barely any irregularities and shared a clear vision on judiciary reform.

The country’s top court had suffered a leadership vacuum for the past 74 days, since the former chief justice, Kim Meong-su, finished his tenure on Sept. 24, and the opposition-controlled Assembly rejected the appointment of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s first nominee, Lee Gyun-ryong.

The vote results for the new Supreme Court chief justice are displayed on a screen inside the parliamentary chamber at the National Assembly in Seoul, on Dec. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)
The vote results for the new Supreme Court chief justice are displayed on a screen inside the parliamentary chamber at the National Assembly in Seoul, on Dec. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)