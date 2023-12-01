Yoon accepts resignation offer of head of state broadcasting watchdog

President Yoon Suk Yeol accepted the resignation offer of Korea Communications Commission (KCC) Chairman Lee Dong-kwan on Friday, his office said, hours before a National Assembly vote on his impeachment.

The chief of the state broadcasting watchdog offered his resignation to Yoon late Thursday, according to a source. The president approved a motion for Lee’s dismissal on Friday, his office said in a notice to the press.

The move came days after the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) introduced an impeachment motion against Lee, accusing him of unfair personnel decisions and appointments aimed at increasing government influence over broadcasting stations.

The DP, which has a controlling majority in the 298-member Assembly with 168 seats, was set to pass the motion during a plenary parliamentary session Friday.

The chairman reportedly expressed his intention to step down following recent mishandling of KCC operations and over concerns that the commission could face a monthslong suspension of duties if the impeachment motion is passed.

Lee Dong-kwan, chief of the Korea Communications Commission, attends a Cabinet meeting on Dec. 1, 2023. (Yonhap)

“I cannot predict how many months it may have taken for the results of my impeachment trial to be finalized,” Lee said at a press conference held after his resignation.

Lee said he decided to step down because the KCC and the National Assembly would be in limbo during the DP’s political offensive over what would have been his impeachment trial.

“I believe it is the duty of a public servant to avoid such situations, even if I have to sacrifice myself,” Lee said.

The clash over the position of the broadcasting watchdog chief is widely believed to be part of efforts by the rival parties to put themselves in better positions ahead of April’s parliamentary elections in consideration of the huge influence that broadcasting stations have over voters.

Following Lee’s resignation, KCC Vice Chairman Lee Sang-in will oversee the watchdog as its acting chief.

Previously, three of the total five KCC standing member positions had been vacant. With Lee’s resignation, the committee is now operating with a single person in charge.

The KCC is expected to only maintain essential tasks until the appointment of a new chairperson. Observers speculate that a new chairperson nominee could be announced in the near future due to concerns over a vacuum in the KCC’s duties.