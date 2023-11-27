YG’s new girl group Babymonster debuts

Babymonster, YG Entertainment’s new girl group, made its debut Monday with its digital single “Batter Up.”

YG Entertainment said the music and its video were released at midnight.

Babymonster is the first girl group from the K-pop powerhouse in seven years since BLACKPINK.

The rookie group consists of seven members from three Asian countries — South Korea, Thailand and Japan — and chosen from an open competition — Ahyeon, Haram, Rora, Pharita, Chiquita, Ruka and Asa.

“Batter Up” combines a dynamic track and YG’s signature hip-hop, characterized by its powerful build-up toward the end.

The song’s title, which means the next batter up in baseball, indicates the group’s ambition to be a newcomer who will change the landscape of the music industry.

Member Asa, AKMU’s Lee Chan-hyuk, Treasure’s Choi Hyun-suk and YG’s chief producer Yang Hyun-suk are credited on the song.

“We’re really happy because today is the day when we come to realize our long-cherished dream,” the group said through the agency. “We did our best so we could show our own color that hasn’t been seen before.”