Xikers radiates unstoppable energy on stage for ‘Trial and Error’

Xikers, a burgeoning fifth-generation K-pop rookie group, unleashed an energy akin to an unstoppable motorcycle tearing down the road as it performed “We Don’t Stop,” during a media showcase to promote its new album carrying the song Thursday.

“We Don’t Stop” serves as the lead track of “House of Tricky: Trial and Error,” the group’s third EP set for release on Friday at 2 p.m.

The EP marks the third installment in the band’s “House of Tricky” album series, which commenced with its debut album, “House of Tricky: Doorbell Ringing,” a year ago.

K-pop boy group xikers perform during a media showcase for its upcoming third EP, “House of Tricky: Trial and Error,” in Seoul on March 7, 2024. (Yonhap)

The upcoming EP depicts the journey of 10 boys embarking on their inaugural mission to discover their own possibilities through trial and error, according to the band.

“It’s an album like a road movie,” Sumin said of the album during the showcase in Seoul. “We aimed to convey a message that you can still find a new path by living life on your own terms in a world full of trial and error.”

Team leader Minjae said “We Don’t Stop,” the main track, is a modern reinterpretation of an old-school hip-hop track, combining it with various other genres.

He emphasized the song embodies the band’s intense energy, which is at times rebellious yet always propelling forward.

The 10-piece group, launched by KQ Entertainment, the minor agency behind Billboard 200 No. 1 group Ateez, made its debut in March last year with the album, “House of Tricky: Doorbell Ringing.”

The EP soared to No. 75 on the same chart just 12 days after the band’s debut, catapulting it to international attention.

K-pop boy group xikers pose for photos during a media showcase for its upcoming third EP, “House of Tricky: Trial and Error,” in Seoul on March 7, 2024. (Yonhap)

Xikers followed up its successful debut with “House of Tricky: How to Play” in August, showcasing a refreshing summery sound of its own style.

Asked about the group’s aspirations with the new six-track EP, he answered with a smile: “We want to be a little more ambitious with our Billboard ranking. We will work hard to achieve better results than last time.”

Responding to a question about what distinguishes the band from other leading fifth-generation boy groups, such as Riize and Zerobaseone, Hyunwoo confidently answered: “We strive to deliver high energy and tension and leave a lasting impression on the audience. I believe that sets us apart from other groups.”

Concluding the showcase, he said, “We’re constantly trying to improve our stage presence. We aspire to be a group that delivers positivity and happiness to everyone through our music.”