WTO to decide on opening panel on Seoul-Tokyo trade row next month

In July last year, Japan announced that it would regulate South Korea-bound exports of photoresist, etching gas and fluorinated polyimide that are critical for the chip and display industries, the backbone of Asia’s No. 4 economy.

Japan says that the measures came on the grounds that South Korea did not effectively control sensitive materials that could be diverted for military use. South Korea believes that it was retaliation against a local court’s decision that ordered Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims for their forced labor during its 1910-45 colonial rule.