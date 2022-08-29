Won dips below 1,350 level per dollar for 1st time in over 13 years

This photo, taken Aug. 29, 2022, shows stock and currency movements depicted on electronic signboards at a Hana Bank dealing room in Seoul. (Yonhap)

The local currency fell below the 1,350 level per dollar just about one week after it slid through the 1,340 mark for the first time in more than 13 years Tuesday. The won has declined nearly 12 percent against the dollar so far this year.