Women’s nat’l football team opens final camp for Olympic qualifiers

In this file photo from Oct. 19, 2020, members of the South Korean women’s national football team prepare for the start of practice at the National Football Center in Paju, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)

South Korea will take on China next month in a two-legged playoff round for a spot at the Tokyo Olympics. South Korea will host the first leg on Feb. 19 on the southern island of Jeju, and the next match will be in Suzhou, China, on Feb. 24. The aggregate score will determine the winner.